Police are appealing for information following a lorry crash on Glasgow 's M74 . The incident happened on Thursday, April 4, at around 12.20pm when the HGV was travelling southbound on the M73 before continuing on to the M74 northbound on-slip. The vehicle then overturned and collided with the crash barrier, coming to a rest on the flyover. Emergency services raced to the scene and the 33-year-old driver was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary to be 'checked over'.

There was 'extensive' damage to the crash barrier as well as a diesel leakage from the lorry's fuel tank which spilled onto the roadway and on-slip. The road was closed for a number of hours while repairs were carried out

Lorry Crash Glasgow M74 HGV Accident Emergency Services

