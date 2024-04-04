Lorry crash causes fuel spillage and road closure on Glasgow's M73

Part of Glasgow 's busy M73 remains closed after a lorry crash resulted in a fuel spillage earlier today, April 4. Emergency services rushed to the motorway southbound slip-road heading onto the M74 at around 12.10pm following the one-vehicle incident. Police Scotland have confirmed that recovery of the vehicle was arranged and the relevant people have been contacted to clean up the fuel spill. At 5.

10pm Traffic Scotland issued an update on social media confirming that the road was still shut and a clean up operation was underway. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.10pm on Thursday, 4 April, 2024, police were called to the M73 at the M74 flyover, following a report of a one-vehicle crash involving a lorry

Glasgow M73 Lorry Crash Fuel Spillage Road Closure

