Lorraine Kelly to become a grandparent as daughter Rosie announces pregnancy

LORRAINE Kelly is to become a grandparent for the first time after her only daughter Rosie Smith announced she is pregnant. On Instagram , Rosie revealed the news to her 49,000 followers yesterday (April 5) by posting a picture of herself cradling her bump in a mirror, with a huge smile on her face.A post shared by Rosie Smith (@rosiekellysmith) She uploaded a picture of a baby scan in a white frame with “the bean at 12 weeks – the size of a fig” printed underneath.

“THE most exciting thing to have ever happened in our family! Cannot wait to be a granny and so proud of Rosie and her Steve. It’s the best news EVER,” Lorraine’s caption said.TV presenter Kate Thornton wrote: “Wow! What wonderful news. Congratulation

Lorraine Kelly Grandparent Daughter Rosie Smith Pregnancy Instagram Baby Bump Baby Scan Excitement Pride

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SunScotNational / 🏆 49. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lorraine Kelly confirms joyous family news: 'Cannot wait to be a granny'The Lorraine presenter's daughter, Rosie Kelly Smith, announced her pregnancy

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

'The best news ever' as Lorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie announces pregnancyLorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie, 29, is pregnant with her first child and the ITV star is set to become a grandmother for the first time as she shared her joy at the news

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Lorraine Kelly's Daughter Rosie Announces Pregnancy on Social MediaLorraine Kelly's daughter, Rosie Smith, is expecting her first child. Rosie shared the news on Instagram with a picture of her baby bump and a sonogram scan. She expressed her excitement and love for her unborn child in the post.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Lorraine Kelly's exciting news as daughter Rosie announces pregnancyLorraine Kelly is set to become a grandmother as her daughter Rosie shared the exciting news of her pregnancy.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Lorraine Kelly's Daughter Rosie Announces Pregnancy on Social MediaLorraine Kelly's daughter, Rosie Smith, is expecting her first child. Rosie shared the news on Instagram with a picture of her baby bump and a sonogram scan. She expressed her excitement and love for her unborn child in the post.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Lorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie announces pregnancy newsLorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie Kelly Smith has confirmed the special news that she is expecting a child. The podcaster and journalist shared the exciting news with her 45,000 followers on Instagram.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »