Lorraine Kelly Returns to Show After Announcing Grandmotherhood

Lorraine Kelly was over the moon as she appeared on her show for the first time after it was announced she is set to become a grandmother for the first time.

Alongside the snap, Rosie penned: "We could not be more excited – you’re already so loved little one." The 64-year-old presenter returned to her self-titled show on Monday after her Easter break, and in the Good Morning Britain handover, host Susanna Reid said: "Lorraine is back, morning, firstly... congratulations because Lorraine, tell us, I know everyone knows already but just tell us how does it feel?"

"Thank you to everybody who has sent me messages, it was really kind of you... thank you very much, it means a lot, it means a lot!" Susanna added: "Everyone's thrilled to bits, I'm so pleased for you!"

