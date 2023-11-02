Lori Loughlin and Daughter Olivia Jade Star in First Campaign Together for Steve Madden

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailCeleb »

Lori Loughlin and her mini-me daughter, Olivia Jade, were the 'perfect pair' as they starred in their first campaign together for the shoe brand, Steve Madden. The Full House alum, 59 - who could possibly return to the Hallmark Channel series When Calls the Heart - joined her youngest daughter, 24, in the ad four years after the college admissions scandal. The actress shares both Olivia and her eldest daughter Isabella, 25, with husband and fashion designer, Mossimo Giannulli. Loughlin and the media personality flashed small smiles in one photo from the campaign as they lounged on a spacious bed. Lori donned an oversized, white shirt that was tucked into the waist of a black miniskirt. She slipped into a pair of black, fishnet socks as well as a pair of sleek, black pumps. Mother daughter duo: Lori Loughlin, 59, and her mini-me daughter, Olivia Jade, 24, were the 'perfect pair' as they starred in their first campaign together for the shoe brand, Steve Madden First campaign together: The Full House alum joined her youngest daughter in the ad four years after the college admissions scandal Olivia wore a short-sleeved, white mini dress which she paired with white crew socks as well as stylish pumps that were secured with a thin strap on top. Throughout the images, the mother daughter duo modeled various shoes from the new Perfect Pairing campaign, including eye-catching boots, chic flats and also elegant heel

