Lord Sugar Chooses Apprentice Finalists

Lord Sugar has chosen his Apprentice finalists – as pie shop owner Phil Turner takes on fitness entrepreneur Rachel Woolford in a bid to win the business mogul's £250,000 investment. And it's set to be a close competition after Phil, 37, pitched his family-run company , Turner's Pies, which has been past down through generations since the 1930s, and Rachel, 27, came in strong with an offering of her fitness boutique North Studio.

The pair have been chosen by Lord Sugar and his aids baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell after undergoing a gruelling 12-week process and Thursday night's tough interview round, where their proposals were picked apart by business tycoons including Claude Littner. Father-of-two Phil, who has a disastrous record after losing eight out of 10 tasks, hopes to win over Lord Sugar with his Sussex based pie shops, after saying his 'biggest inspiration' in life are his hardworking parents. As a keen marathon runner, Rachel aims to outperform Phil during the show's final with her fitness studio, which offers her clients a range of classes from reformer Pilates to yog

