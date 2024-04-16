Lord Seb Coe Chairs First Meeting of Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force

Lord Seb Coe has announced that he chaired the first meeting of the Old Trafford regeneration task force on Monday, April 15.
In March, the task force was created, and it appears work has now begun to get the project up and running. Confirming the first meeting on X, Coe tweeted: "Yesterday, I chaired the first meeting of the Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force to kick off a conversation about how the development of a world-class football stadium for the north of England can deliver social and economic benefits for the region.
"We are at the start of this journey, and it is too soon to know where it will lead. But we will consult closely with fans and local residents along the way, and keep everyone informed of progress."
Lord Seb Coe Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force Redevelopment Manchester United Gary Neville Social And Economic Benefits
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Lord Coe believes IOC will ‘share in the principle’ of medal winner prize moneyWorld Athletics announced on Wednesday that it would be the first sport to offer Olympic prize money in Games history.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »
Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »