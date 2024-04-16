Lord Seb Coe Chairs First Meeting of Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force

Lord Seb Coe has announced that he chaired the first meeting of the Old Trafford regeneration task force on Monday, April 15.

In March, the task force was created, and it appears work has now begun to get the project up and running. Confirming the first meeting on X, Coe tweeted: "Yesterday, I chaired the first meeting of the Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force to kick off a conversation about how the development of a world-class football stadium for the north of England can deliver social and economic benefits for the region.

"We are at the start of this journey, and it is too soon to know where it will lead. But we will consult closely with fans and local residents along the way, and keep everyone informed of progress."

Lord Seb Coe Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force

