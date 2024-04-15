Lord Cameron urges Israel to avoid escalating clashes with Iran

Lord Cameron pleaded with Israel not to escalate clashes with Iran today amid frantic efforts to defuse tensions. The Foreign Secretary echoed Joe Biden 's suggestion that Benjamin Netanyahu should 'take the win' as he toured broadcast studios. He insisted the world needs to maintain a focus on Hamas and the continuing standoff over hostages from the October 7 terror attacks.

Rishi Sunak will make a statement to MPs this afternoon, with Israel threatening airstrikes in retaliation for a 350-missile blitz over the weekend. The US, UK and other allies are hoping to take the heat out of the situation, which comes against the backdrop of the bitter conflict in Gaza. There are fears violence could spread across the Middle East, and potentially drag in global powers. Lord Cameron (right) pleaded with Israel not to escalate clashes with Iran today amid frantic efforts to defuse tensions. Rishi Sunak (left) will make a statement to MPs later Israel's Iron Dome responding to intercept the attack by Iran over the weekend Lord Cameron said 'Israel has every right to respond as an independent sovereign country being attacked in this way'. 'But I think we're very anxious to avoid escalation and to say to our friends in Israel it's a time to think with with head as well as heart,' he told Sky News. 'And in many ways this is a double defeat for Ira

