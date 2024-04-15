Lord Blunkett among famous faces celebrated as first in their families to attend university

Now the Sheffield politician, who has sat in the House of Lords since 2015, is among a flurry of famous faces to be celebrated and championed as the first in their families to attend university. The University UK campaign looks to highlight the impact of 'first in the family' students, including England footballer Beth Mead, Nobel Prize winner Sir Chris Pissarides and actor Amit Shah.

Offered a vocational education, it was while working as a shorthand typist for the gas board that Blunkett would go on to become a trade union representative, studying at evening classes and on day release, and then graduating from the University of Sheffield in 1972. He became a councillor while still at university, and then the area’s youngest council leader, before being elected MP for Sheffield Brightside in 1987 and serving stints in the cabinet as both Education and Home Secretary.

