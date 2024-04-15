Lord Alan Sugar Mocks Simon Cowell and Rejects Cosmetic Surgery

Lord Alan Sugar has mocked Simon Cowell Lord Alan Sugar has insisted he will never have cosmetic surgery and taken a savage dig at Simon Cowell . The Apprentice chief has insisted he’s happy to ‘grow old gracefully’ and admitted he’s actually turned down offers of injectable treatments from one of the show’s winners, Dr Leah Totton , who runs a number of skin clinics offering non-surgical procedures.

’ Simon has responded to speculation about his changing features over the years, and previously denied going under the knife. ‘I haven’t had a facelift or anything,’ he told The Sun. ‘I have had a bit of Botox or whatever but kind of nothing drastic. So, when I hear about this stuff honestly, it does make me laugh.’ He added: ‘Over the years people have said that I’ve had everything done.

