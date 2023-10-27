Loose Women's Coleen Nolan sends emotional message to daughter-in-law following major achievement

has made it no secret that she shares a special bond with her son Shane's wife Maddie (née Wahdan), just look at her latest comments for proof.

Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women star created a video telling fans how "proud" she was of the blogger and former Miss Manchester for her huge achievement, just one year after her wedding. Watch her sweet message below..."I cannot tell you how proud I am of my daughter-in-law Maddie becoming the new Miss Great Britain.

"And I just want to reiterate that these pageant shows aren't just about who is a size 10 or six feet tall or walking up and down a catwalk. They work really hard. They do loads of charity work. It's much more diverse now."It's the person you are and that's what I love about it. And Maddie was the best person for the job," she added. headtopics.com

, whom she split from in 1999. Shane proposed to model Maddie during a game of charades over Christmas 2020 and they tied the knot in July 2022. Photos of the couple, taken at Rushton Hall, show Shane looking dapper in a black suit, a white shirt and a bow tie while his beautiful bride wore an off-the-shoulder wedding dress with a full skirt and floral embroidery.

"Best day of my life, if I can keep the most beautiful bride I’ve ever seen laughing for the rest of our lives then it’s going to be some life together. Thank you to everyone for coming and spending the most unbelievable day with us. To my bride @maddiewahdanroche, I will love you forever. Here’s to the future," Shane wrote next to an Instagram snap. headtopics.com

The Nolans star modelled a pastel blue column midi dress covered with a shimmery purple and silver floral print; a vibrant pink midi dress with a ruffled neckline and off-the-shoulder straps; and a blue and white dress with a lacy skirt and off-the-shoulder straps.

