Long-time iPhone owner discovers 'hidden' dot trick for faster scrolling

A savvy iPhone fan has discovered a clever scrolling trick that allows users to move around their iPhone much faster. The trick involves placing your finger on the dot pages to fast-switch between pages.

This trick is not widely known and has impressed long-time iPhone users. Apple is also rumored to be developing a new version of Siri for the iPhone 16.

Iphone Scrolling Trick Dot Pages Fast-Switch Siri Iphone 16 Apple

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Khloe Kardashian Said So Long to Super Long Hair — See PhotoKhloe's default hair length over the last few years has been waist-length. So when she posted a mirror selfie to Instagram revealing that her hair is now just a couple of inches past shoulder-length — and that it's not a wig but an actual cut — you could've knocked us over with a pair of thinning shears.

Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »

Apple may add pressure sensors to next-gen Apple PencilCode found in the latest iPadOS 17.5 suggests that Apple could be adding pressure sensors to the Apple Pencil, allowing for new gesture-based controls such as 'Squeeze' for quick interactions. This could offer digital artists an unprecedented level of control and pressure sensitivity.

Source: CreativeBloq - 🏆 40. / 65 Read more »

Refurbished Aldi Long Eaton store reopens after long closureThe store closed for a revamp in February but has reopened today (April 4)

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

25 Long Haul Flight Essentials: What To Pack on a Long FlightFrom tech gadgets to little luxuries, these are the long haul flight essentials to pack in your carry on suitcase.

Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »

Long Tall Sally’s £30 chic linen trousers are the ‘perfect fit’ for long legsAre you a taller lady and struggle to find trousers to fit your long legs? Make Long Tall Sally your first stop for spring, these chic linen trousers offer the perfect fit...

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Dad who takes helicopter to works says job is not for everyoneRay McCauley works long days a long way from home

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »