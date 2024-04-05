Long-serving presenter Garry Richardson to leave BBC Radio Four's Today programme

Long-serving presenter Garry Richardson will step down from BBC Radio Four ’s Today programme this autumn, marking precisely 50 years since his first day as a junior researcher for the broadcaster in 1974.
Richardson has been working on the Today programme since 1981 and was also the host of the Sportsweek programme on BBC Radio 5 Live for 20 years. He will present the sports news for the final time on September 9.
