Long-serving fish and chips shop owner retires after 57 years

A man who has been involved in the fish and chips industry since 1964 is retiring. Michael Piponides started working at his brother's chip shop at the age of 11 and eventually took over Sandiacre Fish Bar in 1983.

He reminisces about the early days when it was just fish and chips and batter bits, and how they had to go to the market to get the fish. After decades of serving the community, Michael is finally hanging up his apron.

Fish And Chips Retirement Chip Shop Family Business

