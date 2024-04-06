Long Eaton chippy closes after 80 years of service

A Long Eaton chippy says the response to its closure after more than 80 years of service has been "heartwarming" as people queued for its final day . Tennants first opened on the corner of Station Road and Recreation Street in 1943 - when Britain was still in the midst of the Second World War. Having first been opened by John Tennant senior, the business was later passed down to John Tennant junior and has most recently been run by Gary Tennant.

The retirement of the latter meant that Tennants announced its closure in March, with its final day of service falling on Saturday (April 6). Customers had been warned ahead of the final day that, after the chippy's opening at midday, the shop would probably close earlier than usual due to it having "really limited stock left

