Researchers have developed a long-distance and low-attenuation magnetic energy focusing technology for deep-tissue wireless powering. This technology has the potential to revolutionize medical implants and devices by enabling wireless charging from outside the body. The researchers used a magnetic field to focus energy on a specific target, allowing for efficient and safe wireless power transfer.

This breakthrough could eliminate the need for invasive surgeries to replace batteries in medical devices

