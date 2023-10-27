Long COVID prevalence high in Scandinavians with severe COVID-19

Reviewed by Megan Craig, M.Sc.Oct 27 2023 Most affected were people who had a severe COVID-19 infection, while the researchers found no elevated prevalence of long COVID in those who had never been bedridden. The study is published in The Lancet Regional Health - Europe.

Close to 65,000 participants In the present study, researchers examined the prevalence of persistent physical symptoms in people with different degrees of COVID-19 severity and compared them with people who had not had a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis. The study comprised 64,880 adults from Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Iceland with self-reported physical symptoms between April 2020 and August 2022.

Patients who had been bedridden for at least seven days during the SARS-CoV-2 infection had the highest prevalence of severe physical symptom burden, over double that of those not diagnosed with COVID-19. They also had the most persistent symptoms for up to two years after diagnosis. headtopics.com

The majority of the participants were fully or partially vaccinated, and the results were largely the same in analyses of exclusively vaccinated individuals. For this study, the researchers combined four cohorts from COVIDMENT, a large-scale collaborative project among Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Iceland, Estonia and Scotland.

