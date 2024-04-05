London Zoo Welcomes Three Endangered Lion Cubs

London Zoo staff have said they are “over the moon” after welcoming three lion cubs from an endangered subspecies . The litter – who are yet to be named – arrived on March 13 and were born to parents seven-year-old mother Arya and 14-year-old father Bhanu. Arya and Bhanu are kept at London Zoo as part of their international conservation breeding program me, which includes protecting an important back-up population of the big cats.

London Zoo’s head big cat keeper, Kathryn Sanders, said: “We are over the moon to be able to share the amazing news that we’ve had three endangered Asiatic lion cubs born at London Zoo. “When the wild population is thought to be just 600 to 700 individuals, adding three to that number is a significant increase. “Arya is proving to be a doting mum to her three cubs, and we’ve been able to observe some heartwarming moments via our hidden cubcam – from their first feed to their first step

London Zoo Lion Cubs Endangered Subspecies Conservation Breeding Program Asiatic Lion

