William WandjiFour London Underground lines are to be fully suspended for part of a weekend so that engineering works can be carried out.

The Circle, Jubilee, District and Hammersmith and City lines will not operate for a large part of Saturday 11 November due toThe Metropolitan line will also have a limited service, with no trains running between Harrow-on-the Hill and Aldgate.Transport for London (TfL) said the closures would allow testing of its new signalling system, called Four Lines Modernisation (4LM), which is set to be completed in 2025.

The transport body said when it is completed 4LM will enable more trains to run every hour, which will "improve reliability and journey times on these lines". While the disruption may inconvenience some weekend commuters, TfL said it believed the long-term benefits would outweigh the temporary issues. headtopics.com

For those reliant on the Metropolitan line, services between Harrow-on-the-Hill and Marylebone will be available via Chiltern Railways, alongside a limited replacement bus service. The Jubilee line will have replacement buses operating between Finchley Road and Wembley Park, as well as from North Greenwich to Stratford.

Passengers on the the Hammersmith and City, Circle and District lines will also have replacement bus services available during the closures.

