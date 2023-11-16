London school forces students to lock away phones during lessons

A school in London has implemented a Phone Away Box system, becoming the first in the UK to require students to lock away their phones during lessons. Around 200 pupils at Wimbledon High School will have their mobiles locked in clear boxes before registration each day and will retrieve them at the end of the day. The school hopes this move will help re-establish the roles of parents, teachers, and students that were blurred during the pandemic.

