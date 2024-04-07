London's Vulnerability to Nuclear Threat

It is still 90 seconds to midnight': the stark admission by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists in January 2024, marking the second year in a row the world's fate, according to the Doomsday Clock , has been held on such a precarious threshold. The war in Ukraine , North Korea n peacocking and the breakdown of a deal with Iran to limit proliferation have all contributed to talk of the nuclear threat returning to headlines in recent years.
Fear is exploited by the Russian propaganda machine, with Putin and his cronies repeating explicit warnings of Moscow's preparedness to use 'all available means' to protect her people should they feel threatened - and the possibility of 'accidental' Armageddon reaching Londo
