London's Vulnerability to Nuclear Threat

It is still 90 seconds to midnight': the stark admission by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists in January 2024, marking the second year in a row the world's fate, according to the Doomsday Clock , has been held on such a precarious threshold. The war in Ukraine , North Korea n peacocking and the breakdown of a deal with Iran to limit proliferation have all contributed to talk of the nuclear threat returning to headlines in recent years.

Fear is exploited by the Russian propaganda machine, with Putin and his cronies repeating explicit warnings of Moscow's preparedness to use 'all available means' to protect her people should they feel threatened - and the possibility of 'accidental' Armageddon reaching Londo

Nuclear threat to UK worst it’s ever been and won’t improve for a decadeThe UK will upgrade its fleet of four nuclear submarines, carrying Trident missiles, to bolster the country's deterrent against hostile states

Russia ready for nuclear war Putin says in chilling threat to the WestVladimir Putin says Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if its statehood, sovereignty or independence is threatened

Putin Issues Nuclear Threat While Comparing Ukraine Peace Deal To Drug 'Cravings'Kate is a Senior Trends Reporter at HuffPost UK, covering the day's most compelling stories. She has worked in the national news since she became a qualified journalist and was previously a reporter with Express.co.uk

Russia ready to use nuclear weapons, Putin warns WestKremlin leader issues latest nuclear threat in wide-ranging TV interview days before presidential election

Map reveals the US nuclear war targets Putin would likely aim forThe odd threat of nuclear action does tumble from Putin's mouth.

Beware a world without American powerDonald Trump’s threat to dump allies would risk a nuclear free-for-all

