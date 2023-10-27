London's New Year's Eve fireworks ticket sales announced

Over 100,000 ticket holders, each paying £20 to attend the show, are expected to gather by the River Thames to welcome in 2024.London's New Year fireworks display, which is 12 minutes, will be televised for those staying at home but tickets are expected to sell out.Around 11 million people tune in to watch the televised fireworks.The price of the tickets has increased by 33 per cent, from £15 last year.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: "Celebrating the new year in the heart of our capital while watching our spectacular fireworks display on the banks of the River Thames is the best ticket in town. "Millions around the world will see our capital's skyline illuminated by an extraordinary celebration of fireworks that will show London is for everyone." The money gathered from ticket sales will help cover the cost of hosting the event.

