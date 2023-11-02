London's Low Emission Zones improve air quality, health, and people's well-being, says new analysis

(2023, November 1) retrieved 1 November 2023 from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2023-11-london-emission-zones-air-quality.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.Apr 8, 2019Use this form if you have come across a typo, inaccuracy or would like to send an edit request for the content on this page. For general inquiries, please use ourThank you for taking time to provide your feedback to the editors.

Your feedback is important to us. However, we do not guarantee individual replies due to the high volume of messages.to let the recipient know who sent the email. Neither your address nor the recipient's address will be used for any other purpose. The information you enter will appear in your e-mail message and is not retained by Medical Xpress in any form.Get weekly and/or daily updates delivered to your inbox. headtopics.com

London's Ultra Low Emission Zone Expansion Brings in £715,000 DailyAn average of 57,200 drivers daily are paying £12.50 to enter the London zone. The expansion of London's Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) by Sadiq Khan has doubled the daily revenue to £715,000. The scheme has seen a significant increase in drivers paying the fee since its expansion in August. Read more ⮕

London's Ultra Low Emission Zone Expansion Brings in £715,000 DailyAn average of 57,200 drivers daily are paying £12.50 to enter the London zone. The expansion of London's Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) by Sadiq Khan has doubled the daily revenue to £715,000. The scheme has seen a significant increase in drivers paying the fee since its expansion in August. Read more ⮕

London's Ultra Low Emission Zone brings in £715,000 a dayAn average of 57,200 drivers daily are paying £12.50 to enter the London zone. The expansion of London's Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) by Sadiq Khan has doubled the daily revenue to £715,000. The scheme has seen an increase in drivers paying the fee since its expansion in August. Read more ⮕

60,000 Vehicle Owners Pay Daily Fee for London's Ultra Low Emission ZoneAround 60,000 vehicle owners a day are paying the £12.50 fee for entering London’s expanded ultra low emission zone (Ulez), new figures show. Read more ⮕

60,000 Vehicle Owners Pay Daily Fee for London's Ultra Low Emission ZoneAround 60,000 vehicle owners a day are paying the £12.50 fee for entering London’s expanded ultra low emission zone (Ulez), new figures show. Read more ⮕

11,000 Glasgow drivers hit with Low Emission Zone fines in just two monthsThe number of fines issued for breaches of Glasgow's Low Emission Zone has now reached over 20,000 since the scheme was launched in June this year with 11,000 issued in just two months. Read more ⮕