Tramp, the London nightclub where Prince Andrew allegedly danced with Virginia Roberts, has suddenly closed down under mysterious circumstances. The closure came as a surprise, as just four weeks ago the club hosted a launch party for Idris Elba's new champagne. However, five key directors, including Guy Sangster and Kevin Doyle, resigned from the holding company that owns Tramp. Members were shocked to receive an email stating that the club had been sold. A planned fashion show had to be cancelled due to the closure

Prince William gives update on son Prince George following family holidaysPrince George has returned to Lambrook following his school break Read more ⮕

London Mayor Sadiq Khan Chosen as Effigy for Kent Town's Bonfire NightLondon mayor Sadiq Khan has been unveiled as the effigy for a Kent town's bonfire night because of his 'unpopular decision' to extend the capital's Ulez scheme. The effigy shows Mr Khan holding a Ulez sign and £15 tickets for London New Year's Eve fireworks event, with various traffic signs on his clothing. Edenbridge Bonfire Society aims to bring a 'light-hearted twist' to their annual bonfire celebrations. Read more ⮕

Expansion of Ulez Leads to Cleaner Air in LondonThe ultra low emission zone (Ulez) in London has been expanded, resulting in cleaner air across the city. A report by Transport for London (TfL) shows that the proportion of vehicles complying with minimum emissions standards has increased from 85% to 95% in the expanded area. The Ulez zone now covers all London boroughs, and petrol cars must generally have been registered after 2005 to meet the emissions standards. Despite limited data on air quality, the decrease in non-compliant vehicles suggests improved air quality in London. Read more ⮕

