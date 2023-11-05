London Muslim Communities Forum Chairman Seen Singing Controversial Chant

Solicitor Attiq Malik, chairman of the London Muslim Communities Forum, was seen singing a controversial chant calling for the abolition of the state of Israel. This revelation comes after pro-Palestine protests in cities across the UK, with large crowds demanding a ceasefire in Gaza. The Metropolitan Police made 11 arrests during the protests, including some for breaching a dispersal order.

