London Mayor Pledges to Build 6,000 Affordable Rental Homes by 2030

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has pledged to build 6,000 affordable rental homes by 2030. The cost of these homes will be linked to key workers ' salaries. The Mayor plans to use existing powers to cap the rent based on salaries in each area. The 6,000 homes promised is a minimum expected to be built over this period, with the funding coming from the Affordable Homes Programme . The individual price tags of the homes will vary depending on their size and location.

Existing local powers will be used to ensure that the homes are let out to tenants at a specific rent

London Mayor Affordable Rental Homes Key Workers Salaries Rent Control Funding Affordable Homes Programme

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

