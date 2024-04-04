London Footballer Fiontan Eastwood Recalls Scary Injury

London footballer Fiontan Eastwood has spoken of the “scary” injury he suffered which forced last year’s county semi-final to be abandoned. Eastwood was in action for his club Fulham Irish against St Kiernan’s when he sustained a head injury and had to be taken to hospital.

Time was almost up with St Kiernan's leading by a point, but Fulham Irish won the re-fixture a couple of weeks later and went on to beat Tir Chonaill Gaels in the final, with Eastwood back on his feet by then, playing a full part and scoring 0-2. Read more: From Mayobridge to New Orleans: Charlie Smyth on his "surreal" journey to the NFL Read more: Ulster Team of the League 2024: Division One champions Derry take six spots "It was a bit of a crazy moment," he said of the injury, which turned out to be a concussion. "I'd never touch wood had a bad injury in my life so it was quite a scary momen

London's Fiontan Eastwood relishing Galway visit after 'frightening experience'The Antrim native suffered a serious concussion when playing for Fulham Gaels last October

