London councils open warm banks to help people through winter

As the crisis continues and the cold weather sets in, several London councils and organisations are opening warm banks to help people through the winter months. A warm bank (or space) is a public venue such as a library or church anyone can visit for free if they are struggling to heat their home. David Fothergill, of the Local Government Association, has said councils are ready to "work around the clock" to keep residents safe during the cold weather.

Barking and Dagenham Council has opened up warm banks in 13 of its communal areas, including libraries, community hubs and learning centres. Bexley Warm spaces will be available in Bexley's six libraries, as well as a range of community centres and churches. Leisure centres, children's centres and libraries will be welcoming residents into their warm spaces across Camden this winter





