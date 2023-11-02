London air quality improved by Ulez and Lez

The introduction of London's first clean air zone 15 years ago has significantly improved air quality, according to new analysis.

The researchers said the introduction of the Lez helped to reduce particulate matter (PM10) in Greater London by 13% between 2008 and 2013, compared to between 2003 and 2007. Researchers concluded the clean air zones had helped to generate cost savings of more than £963m in Greater London.

"Our study compares London to cities like Manchester, demonstrating the effectiveness of Lez and Ulez in improving air quality, enhancing health and alleviating the economic burden of ill health." "Our analysis confirms the effectiveness of low emission zones in improving air quality and health - crucial for residents in large cities," she said."We must explore innovative policy solutions to make these schemes viable and effective," she added. headtopics.com

