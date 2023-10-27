Lollipop Chainsaw remaster will feature revamped combat

Earlier this month, Dragami Games revealed that the upcoming Lollipop Chainsaw game is no longer a remake, and instead will be a remaster closer to the original game. Now, the developer says that it's looking to remove the 'sluggish feel of chainsaw battles' by updating some of Juliet's abilities. In a post on X, Lollipop Chainsaw RePop game designer Yoshima Yasuda said, 'RePOP's battles will be improved to be more enjoyable for current action game users.

' Some of Dragami Game's focus points include 'changes in speed to eliminate the sluggish feel of chainsaw battles and improvements to input reception timing for Cheer Attack and Chainsaw Attack combos.' https://www.trueachievements.com/customimages/142906.

Read more:

TrueAchievement »

'Chainsaw massacre' demonstration promised for council's Halloween D-Day on Shrewsbury relief roadExtinction Rebellion Shrewsbury will call on Shropshire Council to ‘Stop The Chainsaw Massacre’ in a protest outside Shirehall as the North West Relief Road goes to a planning committee for a final decision on Halloween. Read more ⮕

Lions, Transformers and chainsaw costumes: Argentina’s unusual electionReporting on Latin America’s strangest vote Read more ⮕

Xbox Game Pass adds another three games todayThe Game Pass library grows again today with three new games joining the service, including EA's Dead Space remake for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Read more ⮕

Wishaw showing at Largs provides positives for boss ahead of big league gamesThe West of Scotland Secodn Divsion side gave the top flight outfit a run for their money in the cup Read more ⮕

David de Gea could start eight consecutive games for Man Utd if he returnsCameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana will be at the Africa Cup of Nations next year. Read more ⮕

PlayStation exec reportedly fired in civil war over live service gamesSources claim PlayStation exec Connie Booth was fired, as she is blamed for ‘internal strife’ from developers working on live service games. Read more ⮕