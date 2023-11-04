Loganair plane forced to U-turn after passenger falls ill onboard

A Loganair plane was forced to U-turn in midair this morning back to a Scots airport after calling an emergency onboard. The incident took place shortly after the Edinburgh to Southampton service left at 8am on November 3. The condition of the passenger is unknown. A Loganair spokesperson said: “We can confirm this morning’s Edinburgh to Southampton flight returned to Edinburgh after a passenger became unwell onboard.

" They added: “We thank our customers for their understanding and the emergency services for their quick response.

