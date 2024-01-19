Loeb's hopes of victory crushed in Dakar Rally

Thursday’s 420km test between Al-’Ula and Yanbu marked Loeb’s last real chance of overhauling Audi’s Carlos Sainz Sr in the overall standings, with Friday’s final stage being too short to make a serious impact. The Prodrive star had a 13-minute deficit to overcome in one of the most treacherous stages of 2024 Dakar, but his hopes of a maiden victory in the marathon were crushed when he hit a big rock after jumping off a crest, damaging the front-right A-arm on his Hunter.

The Frenchman had called on the Prodrive assistance truck for help, which wasn’t even positioned at the start of the special, before YunXiang China driver Zi Yungang arrived on the scene and happened to have he required spare parts in his customer Hunter. Loeb was eventually able to take his hobbled car to the finish line, not helped by a slew of punctures, but dropped to third in the standings behind the Overdrive Toyota of Guillaume de Meviu





Motorsport » / 🏆 11. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Victoria Beckham Hopes Son Brooklyn and Daughter-in-Law Nicola Peltz Will Join Them for ChristmasVictoria Beckham is hoping that her son Brooklyn and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz will join her and David Beckham for Christmas in the UK this year. After years of spending Christmas with his 'new family', Brooklyn's absence has been difficult for Victoria. The couple has been planning a big family celebration in their countryside home and it is important for them to have Brooklyn and Nicola with them.

Source: heatworld - 🏆 110. / 51 Read more »

Crush at Brixton Academy Concert Leaves Families Seeking AnswersA crush at a concert in Brixton Academy resulted in two deaths and one person in critical condition. The victims' families are still searching for answers and have had no contact with the artist, Asake. The police and families are urging the public for more evidence to understand the cause of the incident.

Source: BBCLondonNews - 🏆 115. / 51 Read more »

Late Welbeck header rescues point for Brighton against Crystal PalaceDanny Welbeck's late looping header rescued a point for Brighton as they denied rivals Crystal Palace victory at Selhurst Park in the Premier League. Hi headtopics.com admin, You always provide great resources and references.

Source: BBCLondonNews - 🏆 115. / 51 Read more »

George Lloyd's brace lifts Cheltenham off bottom with victory over ShrewsburyGeorge Lloyd's first Cheltenham brace lifted them off the bottom of the League One table with a home victory over Shrewsbury.

Source: BBCShropshire - 🏆 86. / 53 Read more »

Northampton snatch victory in thrilling match against ExeterRory Hutchinson's last-minute try helps Northampton win a thrilling match against Exeter, becoming the first winners at Sandy Park since October 2022.

Source: BBCNorthampton - 🏆 32. / 68 Read more »