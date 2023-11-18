LockBit Concerned Over Low Payment Rates and Inconsistent Negotiations

LockBit leadership has expressed concern over the low rate at which organizations are paying, and when they do pay, the sums being collected by affiliates are deemed too low. The inconsistency of negotiations is also a point of contention among head honchos. There is a belief within LockBit's ranks that less-experienced affiliates are failing to net the expected minimum payment from victims and are too frequently offering unsanctioned discounts .

Before the rule change came into effect in October, there was little by way of codified rules or guidelines for negotiations. Affiliates were left entirely to their own devices and the inconsistent negotiations fueled a rise in victims refusing to pay ransoms. This is largely because the group's less-experienced affiliates are offering discounts too great in proportion to the ransom sum. Further, incident responders tracking the group's negotiations are recording this data and using it against the





