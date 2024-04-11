Loch Ness Centre Calls on Nasa Scientists for Help in Search for Nessie

The Loch Ness Centre is calling on scientists from Nasa to help provide their expertise in the search for Nessie . A new search is now taking place from Thursday May 30 to Sunday June 2 with organisers calling on experts to help. This includes scientists and universities as well as those from Nasa , who have been asked if they can provide equipment and expertise.

This year marks the 90th anniversary since the first organised search for Nessie, when Sir Edward Mountain took a team of twenty and became the “watchers of the monster”. Since then, there have been more than 1156 reported sightings, according to the Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register. Now, the centre are looking for volunteers to take part in a giant surface watch of the loch, keeping an eye out for breaks in the water. General manager of the Loch Ness Centre Paul Nixon said: “Last year we captured the world’s attention with one of the biggest ever searches for Nessie, with participants joining us from America, Canada, France, Italy, Japan and more. With unexplained noises heard, alongside possible sightings, this year we are determined to find out more about the elusive Loch Ness Monster. As well as asking for the help of budding monster hunters to help us on our quest, we are asking for the help of experts. We’re excited to make this search the biggest ever, as we look for new equipment to help us uncover the loch’s biggest mysteries

