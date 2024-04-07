Locals Criticize King Charles' Plans to Build 2,500 Homes in Historic Market Town

Locals have lashed out at plans proposed by King Charles to build 2,500 homes on 320 acres of farmland in a historic market town. Residents of Faversham , in Kent , have criticised the proposals put forward by the Duchy of Cornwall which they believe will 'swallow up' the town and turn it into an 'urban mass'. The plans, which were first announced when the King, as the then Duke of Cornwall, managed the Duchy in 2018, seek to build 120 homes each year across a 20-year period.

An application for consent for an initial 261 homes was submitted to the local council in December last year, sparking outrage among locals who argue the town does not have the infrastructure support such a development, The Telegraph reports. Some have claimed the proposals will negatively impact the local environment and contradict the King's love for the natural world, while others say it will increase traffic and air pollutio

King Charles Faversham Kent Duchy Of Cornwall Homes Development Infrastructure Environment Traffic Air Pollution

