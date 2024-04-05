Locals Claim Violence on Estate Worse Than Portrayed in BBC Series

Locals living in the estate where a new BBC series was filmed say violence is now worse on the estate than it's shown on the show. Locals living on the estate where a BBC series was filmed have opened up about what it's really like in November 2022 - one of the locations included the Druids Heath high rises of Saxelby House , Kingswood House and Barratts House . While some of the blocks today lie empty and neglected, some people still call the area home and have done for years.

And they say the estate is now worse than what's been portrayed in This Town - with some fearing wandering the streets at night, cats being hurled from balconies, and knife-wielding punters often fighting at the reported two felines were thought to have been thrown from Kingswood House, and two years later a taxi driver was filmed being beaten by a passenger outside. And Hotel porter David Palmer, 49, said the violence shown on the telly is tame compared to everyday lif

BBC Series Estate Violence Residents Druids Heath Saxelby House Kingswood House Barratts House This Town

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Welcome to the new BBC.comBBC.com – the BBC's international website – has had a makeover

Source: BBCTech - 🏆 81. / 55 Read more »

The BBC celebrates ABBA in April 50 years since their Eurovision win in 1974This April, the BBC celebrates this remarkable anniversary with a range of programmes on BBC Two, Radio 2, BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer

Source: BBCNews - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Gladiators fans spot problem at end of final as they say 'BBC funding issue'BBC Gladiators fans said 'fund the BBC' after spotting the problem

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

BBC comedy quietly axed as star says 'it's over' and fans are furiousThe show which first aired on BBC Two in 2016, has been axed by the BBC

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

BBC Music Remembers Kurt Cobain with range of programmes across the BBCBBC Two and iPlayer will dedicate a Saturday night of programmes to Kurt and Nirvana in April, with the centrepiece being Moments That Shook Music: Kurt Cobain

Source: BBCNews - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

BBC: Màiri McAllan hits out at BBC for discussion on taxA MEMBER of the Scottish Cabinet has criticised a flagship BBC show for its discussion on tax on Tuesday morning's show.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »