Local Artist Louise Duxbury to Deliver Workshops for Accrington's Spring Parade

A local art ist called Louise Duxbury has been hand-picked to help deliver workshops for Accrington ’s newest creative event. Accrington ’s Spring Parade , a free new community event for 2024, is set to dazzle spectators on April 13. The parade promises to be extra special as it celebrates Hyndburn ’s rich history and local art such as work from Louise Duxbury . Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Louise was chosen as one of three artist assistants to work with creative geniuses Handmade Productions in delivering workshops to local community groups taking part in the parade prep. Louise’s journey is one of passion, perseverance, and dedication. After pursuing a BA Hons in Eastern Fashion Design at UCLan, Louise established a children’s art studio and later contributed her talents as a creative therapy assistant at East Lancashire Hospic

Artist Louise Duxbury Workshops Accrington Spring Parade Community Event Local Art Hyndburn

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



leponline / 🏆 50. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Town centre to spring to life with free parade of music and costumes'We’re very excited to bring our creative imaginations to Accrington, the beating heart of Hyndburn'

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Doctor says this is why you might not be feeling joys of spring'Spring asthenia' - or spring fatigue or springtime lethargy - can be a thing for some people

Source: NorthamptonUK - 🏆 99. / 51 Read more »

Lyra McKee's sister: Attacks 'to prevent media exposing child exploitation'Petrol bombs were thrown at journalists in Derry following a republican parade and commemoration event

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Amazon's big Spring Sale event has landed: Best deals to shop nowI’m an Amazon professional shopper and these are the best discounts, trust me

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

LIVE: Amazon Spring Deal Days sale updates as five-day event kicks offAmazon’s five-day sale is running from March 20 to March 25

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

M&S' £40 feminine and flattering dress is perfect for any event this springMarks and Spencer’s just launched a new £40 versatile and flattering midi dress with pockets that shoppers have been raving about, calling it ‘pretty’ and ‘gorgeous’

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »