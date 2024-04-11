Lloyds Bank warns of holiday scams including fake tickets

Lloyds Bank has issued a warning to people hoping to book a holiday to be on the lookout for scams including fake tickets . Tickets for flights are the most common fake item sold by holiday scammers, Lloyds revealed. While booking websites and social media are among the areas scammers are using to try and trick unsuspecting victims, especially since people are turning to the latter more due to rising flight costs since the Covid-19 pandemic.

By keeping your phone and card together, there’s a higher risk of thieves getting access to your account. For more advice on staying safe from scams, visit: Lloyds said scammers will create fake ads for cheap flight deals or lure unsuspecting victims by pretending to sell airline tickets they can no longer use themselves. Once the money has been sent, the scammer will disappear, leaving the victim out of pocket and without a ticket. Other types of holiday scams include fraudsters listing fictional holiday rentals with fake photos or photos stolen from other listings. In some cases, victims may turn up with their suitcases, only to discover the address is fake or the “holiday rental” is actually a home belonging to someone else, Lloyds said. Fraud prevention director at Lloyds Bank, Liz Ziegler, said: “Always take the time to think about purchases you make online, and when in doubt, always book through a trusted retailer

