Lizzo Clarifies She Has No Plans to Quit Making Music

Lizzo clarified that she has no plans to stop making music after sharing an alarming Instagram post, in which she declared she 'quit' due to nonstop criticism. After admitting that she was 'tired of getting dragged by everyone' over her looks, the 35-year-old superstar jumped on social media to clarify what she meant by saying she 'quit.

' In her latest video, the four-time Grammy winner appeared on camera as she told fans that she actually meant that she 'quit giving any negative energy attention.' 'What I'm not going to quit is the joy of my life, which is making music, which is connecting to people, 'cause I know I'm not alone,' the performer (born Melissa Viviane Jefferson) assured fan

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lizzo quits music industry as she admits she's 'tired of 'being dragged'Lizzo has shared a post on social media announcing that she is 'quitting' the music industry as she is 'tired of being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet'

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Lizzo 'quits music' as she says 'I didn't sign up for this'Lizzo has shared a post on social media saying that she is 'quitting' the music industry

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Gemma Atkinson fabulous in bikini as she clarifies before 'bad mum' commentsShe's enjoying her holiday with Gorka Marquez and their kid before her return to Hits Radio

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Billie Eilish clarifies she wasn't singling out Taylor Swift after sparking Swifties' ire over...Billie Eilish and America Ferrera embrace on the 2024 Academy Awards red carpet. After posing with her brother Finneas, Billie hugs America and poses for a couple photos with the 'Barbie' star.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Lizzo says 'I quit': Pop star says she is tired of being ridiculed onlineLizzo's comments come a day after a lawyer, who represents three former dancers who filed a lawsuit against her last August, said it was 'shameful' the singer headlined a Radio City fundraiser for President Joe Biden.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Lizzo RETURNS to spotlight to plug new Yitty swimwear - despite claiming she was quitting career in...Lizzo Performs at Biden's $25million Radio City fundraiser

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »