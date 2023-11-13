Lizzie the Elephant: A Wartime Hero Finally Recognized

She was the most unlikely of wartime heroes, swapping her life performing circus tricks for one spent trudging the streets of Sheffield hauling vital munitions. Now, more than a century later, Lizzie the Elephant has finally been given the recognition she deserves - thanks to one schoolgirl's dedication. Lizzie came to Sheffield as part of William Sedgwick's Menagerie, a travelling circus which wintered at the Wicker Arches just outside the city centre.
During the First World War, with the horses that usually pulled carts around Sheffield sent off to the battlefields, she was leased by Thomas Ward of Wards Brewery to help transport machinery, scrap metal and munitions around the city. Lizzie could do the work of three horses and her crucial contribution to the war effort earned her celebrity status. She became a well-known and much-loved figure on the streets in and around Kelham Island, where she was most often seen, with her specially made leather boots to protect her feet from scrap metal lying around on the ground
United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: The Yorkshire Post | Read more »
Source: MetroUK | Read more »
Source: MetroUK | Read more »
Source: MetroUK | Read more »
Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »
Source: Daily_Record | Read more »