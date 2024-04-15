Liz Truss's New Book Reveals Details of Her Brief Time as Prime Minister

has revealed the first details from her new book about her brief time as prime minister – which includes her reaction to the Queen’s death and some of her frustrations with life on Downing Street .

She writes: “On Thursday, we received the solemn news that the Queen had died peacefully at Balmoral. To be told this on only my second full day as prime minister felt utterly unreal. In a state of shock, I found myself thinking: ‘Why me? Why now?’” Truss also ruminated on some of the practical difficulties of living on Britain’s most famous street.

