Liz Truss Blames Everyone But Herself in Disastrous Interview

Ten minutes into her interview with Iain Dale, Liz Truss reels off her dozenth excuse. “The Conservatives had already been in government for twelve years. It’s harder to get things done at that point.”And that’s basically how the interview goes for an hour. It’s everyone’s fault but mine.She blames the Bank of England for her mini-budget and she blames Gordon Brown for the Bank of England. She blames the lefty media for her negative press and she blames ‘fashionability’ for the lefty media.

She tries to convince us she was the one sane voice in a world blighted by bureaucracy and wokery. But in reality, she was the least qualified lunatic in the asylum - somehow got the keys - immediately lost them - and now she’s trying to sell a book to the people she’s screwed over.If she had any shame she’d have gone into hiding.

Liz Truss Interview Blame Self-Awareness Prime Minister Disaster

