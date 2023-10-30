Livingston skipper vows to fix 'amateurish' defending after Dundee defeat

Livingston skipper Mick Devlin has hit out at his side’s ‘amateurish’ defending after their 2-0 home loss to Dundee.

Joe Shaughnessy netted twice late on to ensure the points headed north and condemned Livi to their second straight loss. Cristian Montano had earlier been sent-off for a stamp 20 minutes from time with the home side unable to see out the game for a share of the spoils.

The Dees skipper was twice found inside the box to turn the ball beyond Shamal George - the first coming from a corner and second from a throw-in. It was a similar story defensively the previous week when all three goals conceded in their 3-1 reverse at Kilmarnock came from deliveries into the box. headtopics.com

The former Scotland international says they need to do better defensively, but added that they need to show more of a cutting edge at the other end of the park, too.Devlin said: “I don’t think we played well. I thought we were poor and lacked quality. I thought we were competitive at least in the first half and I didn’t think there was much between the two teams to be honest.

“The red card makes it difficult. From that moment on we needed to be a bit more resolute than we were. The nature of the two goals is unbelievably bad and that’s the most frustrating thing. We end up losing the game to two poor goals. headtopics.com

“Things that are in your control are organisation, being set up and people knowing their job and the set up was poor for both goals. It was amateurish. If you saw that at Sunday League level you’d be saying it was a poor goal to lose.”

He added: “We can focus on the goals but we didn’t look like we were going to win the game at 0-0. We need to look at what we’re doing in games because I don’t think we look like we’re going to cause teams issues. There’s a couple of things we need to address.The fans voiced their frustration towards the latter stages of the contest with the skipper admitting he understands why - but has urged them to stick with the club. headtopics.com

