Livingston Manager Frustrated by Lack of Players in Relegation Battle

Manager David Martindale expressed his frustration at the lack of available players as his team, Livingston , fights against relegation in the Scottish Premiership . With only four outfield substitutes, Livingston managed to secure a 0-0 draw against Aberdeen, thanks to an outstanding performance from goalkeeper Shamal George.

Martindale pleaded for his injured players to return and support the team in their battle to avoid relegation.

