Livingston chiefs criticize Green Brigade over unapproved banners

Frustrated Livingston chiefs have slammed the Green Brigade over "unapproved banners" in the match against Celtic. Club chiefs have released a lengthy statement regarding a "number of issues" before and during Sunday's Scottish Premiership fixture. Celtic were handed a sizeable away allocation for the match - and the fan group had requested a three-stand display during the match.

The request - which also included a banner in front of the East Stand reading 'You Play For Us and We'll Sing For You' - was refused by Livingston. Instead, the club granted permission for a tifo and banner in the South Stand Only. The matter was discussed in a pre-match meeting with club representatives, Celtic FC, Amberstone stewarding company and an SPFL delegate. However, Livingston have stated the banner was let into the ground "unchecked" through an emergency gate and against the instruction of the club and police

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SunScotNational / 🏆 49. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Livingston blast Green Brigade over 'unacceptable' Celtic displaysFrustrated Livingston chiefs have slammed the Green Brigade over 'unacceptable' displays in the match against Celtic.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

The Green Brigade in blunt response to Livingston over Celtic displaysCeltic fan group the Green Brigade have responded to Livingston's statement on 'unacceptable' and 'unapproved' displays.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Livingston slam Green Brigade over huge Celtic tifoA series of fans displays appeared in the stands during the Scottish Premiership clash at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Green Brigade respond to Livingston as Celtic ultras escalate rowTifos were displayed at the Tony Macaroni Arena during Sunday's Scottish Premiership clash.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Green Brigade Responds to Livingston Over Display ControversyThe Green Brigade have responded to Livingston's criticism of the displays during the match against Celtic. Livingston had expressed frustration over unapproved displays, while Celtic supporters participated in a three-stand display. The major display featured the faces of prominent figures involved in the Irish uprising against British rule.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Celtic 4, Livingston 2: Maeda is Celtic's hero as he breaks Livi heartsCeltic progressed into the Scottish Cup semi-finals at the Lions' expense

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »