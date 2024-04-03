Livingston chiefs criticize Green Brigade over unapproved banners

Frustrated Livingston chiefs have slammed the Green Brigade over "unapproved banners" in the match against Celtic. Club chiefs have released a lengthy statement regarding a "number of issues" before and during Sunday's Scottish Premiership fixture. Celtic were handed a sizeable away allocation for the match - and the fan group had requested a three-stand display during the match.
The request - which also included a banner in front of the East Stand reading 'You Play For Us and We'll Sing For You' - was refused by Livingston. Instead, the club granted permission for a tifo and banner in the South Stand Only. The matter was discussed in a pre-match meeting with club representatives, Celtic FC, Amberstone stewarding company and an SPFL delegate. However, Livingston have stated the banner was let into the ground "unchecked" through an emergency gate and against the instruction of the club and police
