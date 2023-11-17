Livestock Rearing and Emergence of Zoonotic Pathogens

In a recent study, researchers investigated how large-scale livestock rearing may result in the emergence and transmission of novel, potentially zoonotic pathogens. Their findings reveal how pathogens, including S. suis, adapt to exploit changes in their host population sizes and contribute to the emergence of highly pathogenic strains.

