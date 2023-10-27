Liverpool win over Toulouse was ‘perfect’ as ‘the kids’ take their ‘opportunity’ in 5-1 victory

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool’s Europa League win over Toulouse represents the “perfect night” with several “kids” getting a chance to impress.Diogo Jota opened the scoring before Thijs Dallinga’s equaliser for Toulouse, but Wataru Endo, Darwin Nunez, Ryan Gravenberch, and substitute Mohamed Salah ensured Klopp’s side got all three points to maintain their perfect start in Europe.

With no injuries to report and a number of young players taking to the pitch, Klopp said it was a “perfect night”.“It was more that we thought the boys really needed that now. I can tell them how much I like them, but then from time to time, we have to show it.“We have a lot of good boys and we trust them.”“He’s a good player,” Klopp said about the Dutch midfielder. “I’m so happy for him that he starts really enjoying his football again.

“His first touch is incredible, his acceleration with the ball. He’s not even half way there. The good thing is that he has a lot of things to improve.” On Endo’s goal – his first for the club – Klopp added: “He was really strong. He scored incredible goals for Stuttgart. He played a really good game, he broke the lines with his passing. A nice next step for him.” headtopics.com

Speaking to TNT Sports after making his debut, youngster Luke Chambers said: “I’ve dreamt of this moment since I was six. To top it off with a win as well, I’m lost for words.Trent Alexander-Arnold added: “I’ve seen it was seven years yesterday since my debut. I still know exactly how it feels.

“He’s been outstanding every time he’s been around the team on and off the pitch. He’s a real amazing player and he’s got great potential. I’m sure he’ll have a special night with his family.”Liverpool made eight changes to their starting line-up and won 5-1, but Jurgen Klopp can’t trust his ‘showboating’ squad players, Darwin Nunez in particular.Liverpool legend Steve McManaman thinks Jurgen Klopp’s side have probably been the most convincing of the title-chasing teams so far this season. headtopics.com

Read more:

F365 »

We simulated Liverpool vs Toulouse and a perfect match-winner emergedLiverpool face Toulouse in the Europa League on Thursday and we simulated the clash on EA FC 24 to predict the final score Read more ⮕

Jurgen Klopp excited by Liverpool squad after big European win over ToulouseThe night demonstrated the depth in Liverpool’s squad as Klopp made eight changes. Read more ⮕

Jurgen Klopp excited by Liverpool squad after big European win over ToulouseThe night demonstrated the depth in Liverpool’s squad as Klopp made eight changes. Read more ⮕

Arsenal: Mo Salah breaks Thierry Henry record in Liverpool's Europa League winLiverpool thrashed Toulouse 5-1. Read more ⮕

Arsenal: Mo Salah breaks Thierry Henry record in Liverpool's Europa League winLiverpool thrashed Toulouse 5-1. Read more ⮕

Arsenal: Mo Salah breaks Thierry Henry record in Liverpool's Europa League winLiverpool thrashed Toulouse 5-1. Read more ⮕