Liverpool venue named one of the best in Merseyside

A Liverpool city centre venue is thrilled to be named one of the best in Merseyside . Seel Street's Mean Eyed Cat , known for its hedonistic vibes, free pizza and roll-the-dice bar game, is celebrating after coming top in its respective county in the 2024 National Pub and Bar Awards.

The venue, which only launched in March last year, will now compete against the likes of Greater Manchester's BOX, Cheshire's Cholmondeley Arms and Lancashire's Britannia Tap and Grill to be named the regional and national winner

