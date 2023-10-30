Liverpool told 'buy' 24-year-old Brentford man as Salah replacement

Salah has faced speculation over his future at Anfield after the Reds were subject to an eye-watering approach from Saudi Pro League champions, Al-Ittihad. The Saudi side, managed by former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, submitted a verbal offer of up to £150million on the eve of the transfer window deadline in August.

Liverpool stood firm in their stance that the Egyptian was not for sale. With Salah consistently performing for the Reds, he is reaffirming his importance at Anfield but it hasn't stopped the list of alternatives mooted with moves to Merseyside.READ MORE: Dominik Szoboslzai surprise banished as Premier League gap opens

In recent seasons, recruitment has seen further development in the attacking ranks which has seen the likes of Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo. With the arrival of new blood, Salah has remained everpresent in the front line, further cementing his key role. headtopics.com

"If Mohamed Salah ever leaves Liverpool, the club should go and buy Bryan Mbeumo as his replacement," Cascarino wrote in his column for The Times. "At only 24, his best years are ahead of him and he has all the attributes to succeed at a club of Liverpool’s stature: he is versatile, durable and counterattacks with real ferocity.

"He has increased his goal output, with nine in the Premier League last season and six in only ten appearances this year, including the tap-in to an empty net that wrapped up Brentford’s 2-0 win away to Chelsea." headtopics.com

Mbuemo, 24, has spent four years in West London following his arrival from Troyes in 2019. He was apart of the Bees side that won promotion to the Premier League in 2021 and has fired 47 goals in 185 Brentford appearances.

The Cameroon international was on target for Thomas Frank's side when Liverpool visited the capital in January, they ran out 3-1 winners on a miserable evening for Jurgen Klopp's side.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: EchoWhatsOn »

Arsene Wenger Criticizes Chelsea's Performance in Loss to BrentfordFormer Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes that Chelsea lacked pace and ideas in their 2-0 defeat against Brentford. He questions whether the players are overrated or if the team's confidence is low. Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino admits that their failure to score and conceding a poor goal contributed to their loss. Read more ⮕

Brentford Beats Chelsea for the Third Season in a RowBrentford continues their winning streak against Chelsea with a 4-1 victory at Stamford Bridge. Despite Chelsea's spending spree, Brentford has proven to be a formidable opponent, scoring eight goals and conceding only once in their last three visits. Read more ⮕

Brentford Defeats Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford BridgeEthan Pinnock's second half goal secured a 2-0 victory for Brentford against Chelsea. The Bees impressed with their performance, while Chelsea suffered a frustrating defeat. Bryan Mbeumo provided the assist for Pinnock's goal, and Neal Maupay assisted Mbeumo's goal in added time. Read more ⮕

Chelsea’s green shoots nipped in the bud with damaging defeat to BrentfordChelsea have been sent hurtling back to square one, with only Cole Palmer offering any real hope Read more ⮕

Brentford end Chelsea’s mini-revival and continue Stamford Bridge success storyEthan Pinnock and Bryan Mbeumo score the goals for the visitors. Read more ⮕

Brentford end Chelsea’s mini-revival and continue Stamford Bridge success storyEthan Pinnock and Bryan Mbeumo score the goals for the visitors. Read more ⮕