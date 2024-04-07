Liverpool to Face Manchester United without Key Players

Liverpool will be without a string of first-team players for the mammoth Premier League clash against Manchester United on Sunday. The Reds travel to Old Trafford with the hope of avenging last month's gut-wrenching FA Cup quarter-final defeat, and maintaining their place ahead of both Arsenal and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League .

It is a game that is expected to be anything but straightforward for Jurgen Klopp's side, who have needed to rally late in the second half to claim vital wins against Sheffield United and Brighton & Hove Albion in their most recent fixture

Liverpool Manchester United Premier League Players Match Revenge FA Cup Top Of The League Jurgen Klopp

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Manchester United 'face Liverpool battle' for £102m starLatest Man United transfer news and gossip as an update emerges on the future of Christian Eriksen at Old Trafford as well as reported interest in Benfica star Joao Neves

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Liverpool U18s beaten 3-1 by Leeds United as Manchester United loomAn inexperienced Liverpool Under-18s side were beaten 3-1 by Leeds United on Saturday afternoon

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Anthony Taylor truth emerges after being named referee for Man Utd vs LiverpoolManchester-born official Anthony Taylor will officiate Liverpool's trip to Manchester United on Sunday

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Manchester United Triumphs in Thrilling Match Against LiverpoolManchester United secures victory against Liverpool in a thrilling match, with Amad scoring the winning goal in the 120th minute. Despite being sent off, the team celebrates a successful season and a chance at the FA Cup semi-final.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Jurgen Klopp Storms Out of Post-Match Interview After Liverpool's Defeat to Manchester UnitedLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp angrily leaves a post-match interview following their 4-3 loss to Manchester United. Despite taking the lead twice, Liverpool was unable to secure a victory as Amad scored in stoppage time of second-half extra time. Klopp's frustration was evident as his team was pegged back by a determined United side.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Alexis Mac Allister tipped as 'one to watch' in Liverpool's clash with Manchester UnitedHarry Redknapp believes Alexis Mac Allister will be the player to watch in Liverpool's important match against Manchester United. Liverpool will be aiming to regain their top spot in the Premier League when they face United at Old Trafford. Despite losing to United in the FA Cup recently, Liverpool have been in good form, with only one defeat in their last 12 games. Redknapp predicts that Liverpool will emerge victorious due to United's defensive weaknesses.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »